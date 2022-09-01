Alands (Finland), Sep 1 (PTI) India's Vani Kapoor rallied superbly as she came back from a quadruple bogey and rallied to one-under par with two holes to be placed tied sixth in the first round of the Alands 100 Ladies Open golf tournament here.

Vani, who has been showing signs of getting back her old form and even had a Top-3 finish recently on the Ladies European Tour, started with a birdie on the ninth, which is the beginning of the back nine at the Alands Golf Club.

She then dropped a quadruple bogey on her fifth hole, the Par-4 13th hole.

She did not cave, but instead shrugged off the disappointment and began her fightback.

Vani birdied 14th but dropped a shot on the 16th. She came back once again with birdies on 17th, 18th and the second hole to get back to even par.

Two pars followed and then came another birdie on Par-4 fifth and she was in red colours and had risen to T-6. She parred the sixth and has two holes left, having started on the ninth.

Among other Indians Amandeep Drall, who is onee-over through 12 holes was T-21 and Ridhima Dilawari had finished at two-over 74 to be T-32.

Among others, Tvesa Malik had finished at three-over and was T-48, while Diksha Dagar was three-over through 10 holes and Neha Tripathi had a rough day at 10-over through 14 holes.

Austrian Emma Spitz was the clubhouse leader with four-under for the first round with six birdies and an eagle and four bogeys.

Sofie Bringer of Sweden was also four-under but had seven more holes to lay and Ursula WIkstrom was three-under through nine.

