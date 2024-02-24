Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 24 (ANI): Former England skipper Michael Vaughan lauded young spinner Shoaib Bashir, saying that the 20-year-old did not bowl even a single bad delivery during his spell on day two of the fourth Test against India at Ranchi.

Bashir snapped four wickets in his spell of 32 overs while conceding 83 runs. Two wickets were grabbed by left-arm spinner Tom Hartley in his spell of 19 overs.

Also Read | New Zealand vs Australia Live Streaming Online on Amazon Prime Video, 3rd T20I 2024: How to Watch NZ vs AUS Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?.

Following the end of the day's play, Vaughan was all praises for the young English spin duo and how they were "confusing" the Indian batters.

"Two young England spinners confusing Indian players in which way to play in their own backyard is a joy to watch .. I don't think Bashir has bowled 1 bad ball .. #INDvENG," Vaughan wrote on X.

Also Read | IPL 2024: DDCA Officials Clueless Why Delhi Capitals Shifted Their First Two Games to Vizag, Official Claims DC Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly Was Happy With Preparations.

https://x.com/MichaelVaughan/status/1761329505199616109?s=20

While Bashir has taken eight wickets in two matches, Hartley is the leading wicket-taker in the series, outdoing the Indian spin stars Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.

Coming to the match, England scored 353 runs in their first innings after electing to bat. India had reduced England to 112/5, but Joe Root (122* in 274 balls, with 10 fours) roared back to form with 31st Test century. Also, handy contributions came through from wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes (47 in 126 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Ollie Robinson (58 in 96 balls, with nine fours and a six), with both stitching century stands with Root.

Ravindra Jadeja (4/67) was the pick of the bowlers for India while it was debutant Akash Deep (3/83) who stole the show with his opening spell. Mohammed Siraj (2/78) was also good with the ball.

In the second innings, India ended the day two at 219/7, with Dhruv Jurel (30*) and Kuldeep Yadav (17*). Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his red-hot form with a knock of 73 in 117 balls, with eight fours and a six. Shubman Gill also scored 38 in 65 balls, with six fours. Spinners Shoaib Bashir (4/84) and Tom Hartley (2/47) dominated Team India and the Three Lions lead by 134 runs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)