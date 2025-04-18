Kuala Lumpur, Apr 18 (PTI) Indian squash player Veer Chotrani advanced to the semifinals of the World Championship Qualifying Event (Asia) after logging a come-from-behind win over home favourite Mohammad Syafiq Kamal here on Friday.

The second seeded Chotrani prevailed 9-11 11-6 11-6 11-7 against his sixth-seeded opponent to make the last-four stage.

However, Tanvi Khanna bowed out of the women's singles competition after going down 5-11 6-11 12-10 9-11 against Hong Kong's Helen Tang in a quarterfinal game.

Khanna had upstaged top seed N Ching Cheng of Hong Kong in her previous match.

The winners of the tournament will qualify for the world championships scheduled in Chicago from May 9 to 17. PTI PM

