Cincinnati [US], August 1 (ANI): Seven-time major champion Venus Williams is all set to play a full summer hard-court schedule ahead of the Grand Slam US Open as the American has been awarded a main-draw wild card into the Cincinnati Masters, which begins on August 14.

The former World No.1 will play the three biggest tournaments of the US Open Series.

She joins a star-studded lineup featuring the world’s top 39 WTA players and four other wild cards. With the addition of Williams, the women’s field features 12 Grand Slam major winners and five current or former world WTA No. 1s.

The 43-year-old played three grass court events this summer, scoring a thrilling three-set win over Top 50 player Camila Giorgi, pushing No. 17 Jelena Ostapenko to a deciding set and competing in her 24th Wimbledon.

A Western & Southern Open semifinalist in 2012 and quarterfinalist in 2019, this will be Williams’ 10th singles appearance at the tournament, tying her for second most appearances in Cincinnati among active players.

Eight additional players will join the women’s field following a two-round qualifying tournament on opening weekend, August 12 to 13.

Williams has also accepted a wild card into the National Bank Open in Montreal, Canada. Montreal, the first WTA 1000 tournament since the clay season, begins on August 7. (ANI)

