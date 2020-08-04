New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Indian batter Shafali Verma on Tuesday expressed excitement for playing in the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge.

Her remark comes as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the Women's T20 Challenge will be played in the UAE.

Shafali, who is the youngest player ever (female or male) to play the World Cup finals, said that she is looking forward to meet all her teammates.

"Very excited to once again play in the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge. Plus looking forward to meeting all my teammates after a while," Shafali tweeted.

On Sunday, the BCCI had confirmed that Women's T20 Challenge will take place in the UAE and will comprise of three teams with four matches to be played during the IPL Playoff week.

Many Indian stars such as Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Smriti Mandhana, and Veda Krishnamurthy have welcome the move of going ahead with the Women's T20 Challenge.

This tournament will provide the women's team to have some match practice ahead of the 50-over World Cup slated to be played in New Zealand next year. (ANI)

