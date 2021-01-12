New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): After his heroics in the just concluded Sydney Test to earn India an epic draw, Hanuma Vihari has been ruled out of the fourth Test in Brisbane with a hamstring tear.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments in the team management have confirmed that he has a tear and that will see him miss the final game at The Gabba.

"He has a hamstring tear and won't be in a shape to be a part of the final game. We have to see the extent of the tear to decide on whether he also misses the England games or will be back during the course of the series," the source said.

Batting out 258 balls with a fierce home team throwing everything it had up its sleeves is no mean feat. But the Indian duo of Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin stood ground and managed to do just that as they eked out a draw in what was nothing short of an action-packed fifth day in the third Test between India and Australia at the SCG on Monday.

A hamstring injury notwithstanding, Vihari hit an unbeaten 161-ball 23 while Ashwin hit 39 off 128 balls as the two defended away any hopes Australia had of registering a win. With an injured Ravindra Jadeja waiting in the pavilion, it was important for the two to ensure they saw India to the end and that is just what they did as the players shook hands with an over left. (ANI)

