Bengaluru, Nov 23 (PTI) Tamil Nadu and Kerala qualified for the knockout phase of the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament after their Group C matches here on Wednesday were washed out.

Sent in to bat by Tamil Nadu captain B Indrajith, Kerala made 287 for 8 in 50 overs, thanks to a 95-run knock by Vathsal Govind (126 balls, 6 fours) and useful contributions from Vishnu Vinod (45), Abdul Basith (41) and Rohan Kunnumal (39).

Openers P Rahul (16) and Rohan Kunnummal (39) provided a rapid start for Kerala, taking the score to 44 in 5.3 overs before the former fell to M Mohammed (2/51).

Vathsal Govind joined Rohan and added 34 runs before the latter was castled by R Sai Kishore (1/46).

Though skipper Sachin Baby fell after making only 4, Vishnu Vinod (45) and Vatshal Govind were involved in a 78-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Handy knocks by Abdul Basith (41, 35 balls, 2 fours, 3 sixes) and a four-ball 15 (2 fours, 1 six) by Nedumanuzkhy Basil (41) towards the end boosted Kerala's score to 287.

When Tamil Nadu began their chase, all eyes were on the record-breaking pair of N Jagadeesan and B Sai Sudharsan.

However, Sudharsan fell to Vaisakh Chandran for 5.

Jagadeesn, fresh after a world record 277 in the previous game against Arunachal Pradesh was on 23 (21 balls, 3 fours) with the score on 43 for 1 (7 overs) when rain halted proceedings and forced the game to be called off.

Jagadeesan and Sudharsan had put on 416 for the opening wicket on Wednesday for a new List A record.

Tamil Nadu with five wins from seven games and two no-results topped the group with 24 points while Kerala finished second with 20 (4 wins, 1 loss and 2 no-results).

Andhra's defeat to Chhattisgarh in the final game on Wednesday hurt their chances of advancing to the next phase and they finished with 18 points.

As the group topper, Tamil Nadu secured a berth in the quarterfinals while Kerala would play the pre-quarterfinals.

Brief scores: Kerala 287 for 8 in 50 overs (Vathsal Govind 95, Vishnu Vinod 45, Abdul Bazith 41, Rohan Kunnummal 39) vs Tamil Nadu (revised target 276 in 47 overs) 43 for 1 in 7 overs (N Jagadeesan 23 not out ). No result. TN: 2 points, Kerala: 2 points.

Goa 261 for 9 in 50 overs (Snehal Kauthankar 104 (115 balls, 9X4 3X6), Ishaan Gadekar 47, Suyash S Prabhudessai 30, Siddhesh Lad 24, Rahul Tewatia 3/62) tied with Haryana 154 for 5 in 23 overs (CK Bishnoi 47, Kapil Hooda 31 not out, S Lad 2/33). Goa: 2 points, Haryana: 2.

Andhra 144 all out in 42.3 overs (Nitish Kumar Reddy 50, Abhishek Reddy 29, Sumit Ruikar 4/23, Shubam Agarwal 3/50) lost to Chhattisgarh 147 for 2 in 26.3 overs (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 65 not out (54 balls, 7X4 , 2X6), Amandeep Khare 35 not out) by eight wickets. Chhattisgarh: 4 points, Andhra: 0.

Arunachal 179 all out in 48.4 overs (Amresh Rohit 51, Kamsha Yangfo 51, Chetan Anand 34, Ashutosh Aman 3/19, Sachin Kumar 3/26, Veer Pratap Singh 3/39) vs Bihar 56 for 2 in 13.5 overs (Shishir Saket 31). Rain stopped play. No result. Arunachal: 2 points, Bihar: 0.

