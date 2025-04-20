Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], April 20 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli overtook Australian legend David Warner, becoming the player with the most fifty-plus scores in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Virat accomplished this milestone during his side's match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Mullanpur.

Also Read | CSK 57/2 in 6.5 Overs | MI vs CSK Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Deepak Chahar Dismisses Ayush Mhatre.

During his knock, Virat made 73* in 54 balls, with seven fours and a six. This was his fourth fifty in eight innings this season. His runs came at a strike rate of 135.19.

This was Virat's 67th fifty-plus score in the IPL, which also includes eight centuries. He has made 8,326 runs at an average of 39.27 and a strike rate of 132.26. His best score is 113*.

Also Read | KKR vs GT IPL 2025, Kolkata Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens.

He has outdone Warner, who has 66 fifty-plus scores (including four half-centuries). The third-highest fifty-plus scores by a player in the IPL are by Shikhar Dhawan (53, including two centuries).

In run-chases during this IPL, Virat has scored, 59* in 36 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), 62* in 45 balls against Rajasthan Royals (RR), and 73* in 54 balls against Punjab Kings (PBKS). He is the third-highest run-getter this season and RCB's highest, with 322 runs in eight innings at an average of 64.40 and strike rate of 140.00. He has scored four half-centuries. His best score is 73*.

Virat's fine run against Punjab Kings also continues, with his last five scores against franchise being, 59, 77, 92, 1, & 50*. Against PBKS, he has made 1,104 runs at an average of 36.80 in 34 innings, with a century and six fifties. His best score is 113*.

Coming to the match, RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first. After openers Priyansh Arya (22 in 15 balls, with three fours and a six) and Prabhsimran Singh (33 in 17 balls, with five fours and a six) delivered a fine 42-run stand, they just could not recapture their hold in the match once again as spinners Krunal (2/25) and Suyash Sharma (2/26) dominated the batting. A 43-run stand between Marco Jansen (25* in 20 balls, with two sixes) and Shashank Singh (31* in 33 balls, with a four) took PBKS to a modest 157/6 in their 20 overs.

During the run-chase of 158 runs, RCB lost Phil Salt early, however half-centuries from Virat Kohli (73* in 54 balls, with seven fours and a six) and Devdutt Padikkal (61 in 35 balls, with five fours and four sixes) took RCB to a seven wicket win with seven balls left.

With this win, RCB has managed to avenge their five-wicket loss to PBKS at their home stadium of M Chinnaswammy Stadium and secured their fifth win of the season. They are in third spot, with five wins, three losses and 10 points. With the same win-loss ratio, PBKS is in the fourth spot. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)