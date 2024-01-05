New Delhi [India], January 5: Following the end of the second Test match between India and South Africa on Thursday at Newlands, Virat Kohli gifted his signed jersey to Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj. Keshav took to his official Instagram account and shared the picture of him receiving the former India skipper's 'number 18' jersey. "One for the Wall, Thank you @virat.kohli," the Proteas spinner wrote on Instagram while sharing the picture. On Thursday, Rohit Sharma and Kohli also gifted signed jerseys to Dean Elgar after he ended his international cricket career. Recapping the second Test match, South Africa elected to bat first and was bundled out for just 55 in 23.2 overs, with Kyle Verreynne (15) and David Bedingham (12) being the sole players to touch double digits. Mohammed Siraj's fiery spell of 6/15 destroyed the Proteas' top and middle order, while Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) and Mukesh Kumar (0/2) also took wickets. India, Pakistan in Same Group for ICC T20 World Cup 2024; IND vs PAK Face-Off on June 9 in New York: Report.

In their first innings, India was 153/4 at one point, with solid scores coming from Virat Kohli (46 in 59 balls, with six fours and a six), Rohit Sharma (39 in 50 balls, with seven fours) and Shubman Gill (36 in 55 balls, with five fours), but a Lungi Ngidi three-wicket over sunk India to 153 all out in 34.5 overs.

Ngidi (3/30), Kagiso Rabada (3/38) and Nandre Burger (3/42) took three wickets each for SA. Later in their second innings, SA ended the day one at 62/3, with Aiden Markram (36*) doing the bulk of the scoring. Skipper Dean Elgar managed 12 runs in his final Test innings. Mukesh got two while Bumrah got one wicket. On the next day, though Markram scored a fighting century, a knock of 106 in 103 balls with 17 fours and two sixes, the six-wicket haul by Bumrah (6/61) bundled out SA for 176 in 36.5 overs, setting India just 79 runs to win.

Mukesh Kumar took two wickets while Prasidh Krishna and Siraj got one. With the help of knocks from openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (28) and skipper Rohit Sharma (16*), India chased down the total with seven wickets in hand in 12 overs. Siraj won the 'Player of the Match' award and both sides shared the trophy with the scoreline at 1-1.

