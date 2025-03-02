Dubai [UAE], March 2 (ANI): Star India batter Virat Kohli's 300th ODI ended with an unremarkable outing with the bat, as he could score just 11 runs off 14 deliveries against New Zealand in their ICC Champions Trophy league stage match at Dubai on Sunday.

During his brief inning, Virat looked in great touch, scoring two boundaries against Matt Henry. However, a cracking shot fell into Glenn Philips's zone at a backward point. Phillips took yet another stunning diving catch, adding one more to his stunning catalogue of catches.

In 300 ODIs, Virat has scored 14,096 runs at an average of 58.00, with 51 centuries and 73 fifties. His best score is 183. He is the third-highest run-getter in ODIs, next to Kumar Sangakkara (14,234 runs in 404 matches with 25 centuries) and Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs in 463 matches with 49 centuries). He also has the most centuries in ODIs.

During the ongoing CT 2025, Virat has scored 133 runs in two matches at an average of 66.50, with the best score of 100* against arch-rivals Pakistan.

However, his milestone ODIs have not been the best, with the batter having scored only one century and fifty each in six such ODIs. In his 50th ODI against South Africa in the 2011 Cricket World Cup, he made one run in three balls. South Africa won the match by three wickets.

Virat's century in ODIs came against West Indies in the ICC Champions Trophy 2013. He scored an 18-ball 22 with four boundaries. India won that match by eight wickets.

In his 150th ODI against England at WACA Stadium back in January 2015 at Perth during a tri-nation series featuring Australia, in which he scored eight runs off 26 balls, with England winning by three wickets.

During his 200th ODI against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in October 2017, Virat finally let his arms loose in a milestone match, scoring 103 in 102 balls, with eight fours and two sixes. India lost that match by six wickets.

In the 250th ODI, which came against Australia at Sydney in November 2020, Virat scored 89 in 87 balls, with seven fours and two sixes. India lost that match by 51 runs.

In the match, New Zealand put India to bat first after the Kiwis won the toss.

At the end of 30 overs, India was 130/4, with Shreyas Iyer (53*) and KL Rahul (1*) unbeaten. After India lost their top-order of skipper Rohit Sharma (15), Shubman Gill (2) and Virat Kohli (11) early and were reduced to 30/3, a 98-run stand between Shreyas and Axar Patel (42 in 61 balls, with three fours and a six) helped India get back in the game. (ANI)

