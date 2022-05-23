By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Team India will travel to Ireland for playing a small series after their home assignment with South Africa but the situation is arising little different in front of board as two teams will have to travel at the same time.

Team India is scheduled for playing a Test match with England, which is the remaining Test of last year's series and at the same time team will also have to play a white ball series with Ireland so board could be send a team for of youngsters for Ierland tour and VVS Laxman could be the Director the team.

India's tour to Ireland to start on June 26 while India is supposed to play fifth and final Test against England on July 1 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. VVS Laxman is presently Director of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

"Yes it's possible that two teams could travel and the team which goes to Ireland, possibility that VVS Laxman will be given the post of Director of the team instead of coaching and some officials are in touch with Laxman for the same" a source from BCCI insider told ANI

India's Head Coach Rahul Dravid will be with the Test squad in Engalnd and BCCI also does not want to do any changes to the announced Test squad, the team for Ireland also could be announced after home series with the Proteas. (ANI)

