Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI): Former Indian Cricketer and head coach of NCA (National Cricket Academy), VVS Laxman on Friday visited Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple.

The temple, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is one of the most visited religious sites in India, attracting millions of devotees annually.

In the visuals, VVS Laxman was seen dressed in a traditional kurta-pyjama as he performed the necessary rituals during his visit to the Lord Venkateswara Temple.

Laxman's recent assignment with India's cricket team was at the Asian Games, where he served as the head coach. Though playing an under-strength side, the 'Men in Blue' beat Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed match to clinch gold.

Laxman represented India in 134 Tests, aggregating 8,781 runs in 225 innings at an average of 45.97. He has 17 centuries and 56 half-centuries against his name, with a best score of 281 in an unforgettable Test match against Australia at the iconic Eden Gardens.

He also featured in 86 ODIs for the Men in Blue, scoring 2,338 runs at an average of 30.76. He also scored six centuries and 10 half-centuries in the 50-over format, with the best score of 131.

Laxman's many match-winning innings and his partnerships with lower-order batters earned him the nickname 'Very Very Special' Laxman. (ANI)

