Sydney [Australia]. June 3 (ANI): Western Australia coach Adam Voges backed pacer Jhye Richardson and said that he will fight his way back into the Australian team during the Sri Lankan tour.

Richardson lost his Cricket Australia contract for the coming 12 months after he suffered a calf injury, which ruled him out of the Boxing Test, and a serious hamstring injury which saw him miss the Sheffield Shield final.

Richardson is in the T20I squad only for Sri Lanka and could play a part with Pat Cummins resting, although Australia may play two spinners among their four specialist bowlers if conditions suit. He has not been named in the ODI or Test squads but is in the Australia A group that is set to play two 50-over games and two four-day games in Sri Lanka.

"He's going really well. He was clearly disappointed to miss out on his CA contract. But I think that'll be a very temporary thing. I think once we get a fully fit Jhye Richardson up and about, we saw what he did in the four Shield games that he played for us last season," said Voges as reported ESPNcricinfo.

"He had a huge impact. He took five wickets in the last Test match that he played for Australia so I think he'll fight his way back into the Australian teams pretty quickly. It's great that he's part of the white-ball part of the Sri Lankan series and then the A series...I know that he is really disappointed about missing out but hopefully he'll use that as a fairly big motivator to have a big 12 months coming up," he added.

Richardson played his last Test match against England in Adelaide, where he scalped five wickets. Later, he was seen in Australia's last home T20I series against Sri Lanka. (ANI)

