Cardiff, Feb 1 (AP) Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey left Juventus on loan to join Scottish champion Rangers on transfer deadline day.

The 31-year-old Ramsey has another year left on his contract in Turin but a title win for Rangers would likely pave the way for direct entry to the Champions League group stages and raise the possibility of a more permanent transfer.

Also Read | Latest ATP Rankings 2022: Roger Federer Hits 21-Year Low at 30th Spot, Novak Djokovic Remains World No. 1.

“I had a number of offers on the table but none matched the magnitude of this club, with European football and the chance to play in front of 50,000 fans every other week," Ramsey said on Monday.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who also played for Arsenal like Ramsey, said he was delighted to secure a player of his “quality, experience and leadership."

Also Read | Valtteri Bottas, Lewis Hamilton's Former Teammate, Labelled 'Loser' by Red Bull Rival.

Ramsey joined Juventus in 2019 on a free transfer when his Arsenal contract expired.

Ramsey has made only five appearances for Juventus this season, the last in the Champions League in October. But his goals in World Cup qualifying in October and November helped Wales make the playoffs in March to try to qualify for Qatar. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)