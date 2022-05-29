New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday vowed to align Delhi Capital Badminton Association's (DCBA) goal with Khelo India in search of talented badminton players across the country.

Rijiju's remarks came as the Delhi State Ranking prize money badminton championship 2022 organized by DCBA concluded on Sunday.

"We want to align DCBA's goal with Khelo India and take it to district level in other states. When I was the sports minister, I had started TOPS Junior under Khelo India so that we get future Olympic medal prospects," Kiren Rijiju told reporters here in Delhi.

The Union Law Minister said India has not yet identified the power of sports adding that sport changes the lifestyle and thinking ability of a person.

Kiren Rijiju, who was earlier the Union Sports Minister, said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership Khelo India is successfully moving forward.

"Under PM Modi's ji leadership Khelo India is successfully moving forward. Sports changing our lifestyle it motivate in every aspect of our lives. We haven't identified the power sports yet, sports is also booming sector, sports is life too," he added.

Speaking about the tournament, Rijiju said, "I'm here to motivate the athletes, I love sports and in our country badminton has found its place in recent times. I can vouch for it that badminton will play a major role in India's quest for medals in Paris 2024."

"With men's and women's teams, India has emerged as a major force in badminton. So many countries play badminton but India has emerged as a powerhouse," he added.

More than 1700 shuttlers participated in the different categories in the Delhi State Ranking Prize Money Badminton Championship 2022, which concluded here on Sunday (May 29).

The DCBA president praised the players and said the atmosphere during the tournament was very lively and exciting.

"The challenges are always there in this particular tournament the challenge was that some of the players had their board exams. So I had to reschedule the tournament as I didn't want someone to miss their exam. But beyond that the venue was superb it is a great complex, I would like to thank the Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University," Ameeta Singh said in a statement on the sidelines of the showpiece event.

"The atmosphere was very live and exciting and I can assure you if there were things that were overlooked, I will definitely make it up in for that in the next tournament," she added.

The Indian badminton team scripted history on May 15 by winning the maiden Thomas Cup title since its inception in 1949.

"The country is now looking towards badminton, especially after the Thomas Cup win. We are not very far from being the number one game, we as India have shown supremacy in world badminton," said Ameeta Singh

Speaking about the players who were not able to win laurels despite giving their best, the DCBA president said, "This is not first, this not the last, the goals should be set high and there is lot of determination and devotion required. It is an ongoing process, they should analyze where they fell short."

The event on Sunday was graced by DCBA President Ameeta Singh, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) vice-president Sudhanshu Mittal, and other dignitaries graced the event as the tournament concluded with great fervour and passion. (ANI)

