Wicket! Yash Dayal has given Gujarat an all-important breakthrough in the final. Yashasvi Jaiswal was looking great and was scoring at a great rate but was cramped by a short delivery. Jaiswal c Sai Kishore b Yash Dayal 22(16)
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler begin the proceedings in the final at Ahmedabad. RR have been brilliant while batting first this season while GT have chased well. Both teams are playing to their strengths and have hopes of becoming the champions.
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed ShamiRajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has won the toss and decided that they will be batting first. RR have made no changes to their playing XI. Meanwhile, Lockie Ferguson returns for Gujarat Titans in place of Alzarri Joseph.
Welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2022 final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. GT are playing their first IPL final while RR have made it to the summit clash for the first time since 2008.
The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League has reached its summit as Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals face each other in the finals of the competition. The clash will be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad at 08:00 PM IST. So we bring you the IPL 2022 final live score updates and commentary of the GT vs RR clash. GT vs RR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Final.
Gujarat Titans are playing their first season in the cash-rich league and have been the best team in the competition so far. They finished first in the league stage and now find themselves in the finals of the tournament.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals finished second in the league stage and had to get past RCB in the second Qualifier to book their place in the finals, for the first time since they won the competition in 2008.
Both teams have been brilliant this season and have performed the best when needed. Now they will be hoping to get their tactics right fr one final time and win the entire competition.
However, Gujarat Titans have had the better of Rajasthan Royals this season. The teams have met each other twice and it is the newcomers that have emerged victorious on both occasions. The inaugural champions will look to change that.