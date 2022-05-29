The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League has reached its summit as Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals face each other in the finals of the competition. The clash will be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad at 08:00 PM IST. So we bring you the IPL 2022 final live score updates and commentary of the GT vs RR clash. GT vs RR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Final.

Gujarat Titans are playing their first season in the cash-rich league and have been the best team in the competition so far. They finished first in the league stage and now find themselves in the finals of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals finished second in the league stage and had to get past RCB in the second Qualifier to book their place in the finals, for the first time since they won the competition in 2008.

Both teams have been brilliant this season and have performed the best when needed. Now they will be hoping to get their tactics right fr one final time and win the entire competition.

However, Gujarat Titans have had the better of Rajasthan Royals this season. The teams have met each other twice and it is the newcomers that have emerged victorious on both occasions. The inaugural champions will look to change that.