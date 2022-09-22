Bengaluru, Sep 22 (PTI) Senior men's hockey team forward Lalit Upadhyay wants to take advantage of the home conditions to end India's 48-year World Cup medal drought when the country hosts the game's showpiece event next year.

India are set to host the men's hockey World Cup for the second consecutive time jointly in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29 next year.

Also Read | France vs Austria, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch European Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

In the last edition of the event in 2018, India crashed out in the quarterfinals losing 1-2 to the Netherlands.

"Unfortunately, we conceded a goal in the dying minutes of the quarterfinal game in the previous World Cup in Bhubaneswar but since then the team has improved leaps and bounds, we are considered as serious contenders for the title," Upadhyay said.

Also Read | IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2022: Rain Threat Looms Over Second T20 Match in Nagpur.

"Our aim now is to take advantage of the home crowd to showcase a scintillating performance and hopefully win a medal," he added.

India are placed in Group D in the World Cup along side England, Spain and Wales.

Since making his debut in 2014, Upadhyay has so far turned out for India in 133 matches and was also a member of the team's historic bronze medal-winning side at the Tokyo Olympics.

But Upadhyay, who has 31 goals to his name, is in no mood to take his place in the team for granted.

"I feel very proud while donning the Indian jersey every time I step onto the pitch, always keeping in mind that this could very well be the last time I experience this.

"When I first joined, I worked really hard to make my place in the team and worked on my fitness to match the level of the team," he said.

"Over the last few years, I have gotten more consistency in my game and I'm proud that I'm considered one of the senior players in the team and embrace the added responsibilities that come along with it."

Prior to the World Cup, India will face Spain and New Zealand in the FIH Hockey Pro League matches to be held in Odisha from October 28.

"We have positive momentum from the Commonwealth Games and Olympics. The awareness among the general public for hockey in the last few years is a real motivation for us to give our best at the camp and the World Cup," Upadhyay said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)