Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 8 (ANI): With nine teams fighting it out for glory in the I-League Qualifiers 2021, the race to the ultimate prize -- promotion to the I-League is set to be all the more difficult.

One player who has experienced the beautiful game in the top echelons of Indian Football is Chesterpoul Lyngdoh, who is on a mission to put Meghalaya back in the I-League.

Ryntih SC, for whom Chesterpoul is playing in the I-League Qualifiers this season, has already played one match, which turned out to be a thrilling encounter that unfortunately finished in a 2-3 loss for the Meghalayan side. However, Chester, as he is fondly called by his teammates, is keen to help his side bounce back.

"I know we lost our first game, but we showed a lot of character in that match, and I think the boys have it in them to use that experience to bounce back in our group," Chester said to i-league.org. "We want to do better in the other games and make it to the Final Round. The ultimate aim is to put a Meghalayan club back in the I-League."

While the 24-year-old has experienced the craze for football in the Kashmir valley, the lad from the South-West Khasi Hills district believes that the beautiful game is much more popular in his own valley.

"It was amazing to play in Kashmir. So many people used to come and watch us play every match. But I think that in Meghalaya, and especially in Shillong, the game is much more popular," smiled Chesterpoul.

"Whenever I go back to my home, I see so many talented young kids training in my neighbourhood. Whenever I am home, I go and join them, I train with them, and I show them different bits and pieces that I have picked up from different coaches. I try to help them in whatever way I can," he stated.

"That is why playing here is much closer to my heart, and I very much want to help my team win the HILQ and gain promotion for Meghalaya," smiled Chesterpoul. (ANI)

