Sharjah [UAE], September 29 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player Venkatesh Iyer has said that he wants to show the world that he can be a very good all-rounder and can fulfill roles as both batter and bowler.

Nitish Rana played an unbeaten knock of 36 runs as KKR chased down a target of 128 with three wickets in hand to defeat Delhi Capitals in the 19th over. KKR now has 10 points and is positioned at the fourth spot.

Also Read | MI vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Stat Highlights: Kieron Pollard Achieves Personal Milestones As Mumbai Indians End Losing Run.

"I am an all-rounder and I want to tell the world that I can do roles as both batsman and bowler. When skipper Eoin Morgan handed me the ball, I was just focusing on the first six balls. Obviously, I had the thought of bowling three or four overs, but initially, I just focused on bowling the six balls perfectly," Iyer told teammate Rana in a video posted on iplt20.com.

"I was looking to defend against Shimron Hetmyer and Rishabh Pant. I was focused on shutting the boundaries down. I am happy that I was able to execute it," he added.

Also Read | KKR vs DC Stat Highlights IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Keep Their Playoff Chances Alive.

Earlier, Lockie Ferguson, Sunil Narine, and Venkatesh Iyer scalped two wickets as Delhi Capitals was restricted to 127/9 in the allotted twenty overs. For Delhi, skipper Rishabh Pant top-scored with a knock of 39 runs from 36 balls.

"I knew Shubman Gill was there, he and I thought of taking the game deep. These conditions suit me, I never thought the game was slipping away from us. I did not panic at all. Sunil Narine came in and I told him that we are just two-three hits away from winning," Rana told Iyer.

"He nodded and I knew he was in his zone. He took Kagiso Rabada on and I figured that he was in the zone and Narine was able to capitalise," he added.

KKR will next lock horns against Punjab Kings on Friday in the IPL. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)