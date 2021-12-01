Mohali (Punjab) [India], December 1 (ANI): Anil Kumble, the Director of Cricket Operations (Punjab Kings) has said that the franchise wanted to retain KL Rahul for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 but the right-handed batter opted to go back into the auction pool.

Punjab Kings retained Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh for the upcoming IPL.

"KL has been the fulcrum for us in the last four years, and the last two years in the time that I have been with Punjab, he has been the captain. Obviously, we wanted to retain him and continue with him to be the focus for Punjab. But he decided that he wanted to go back to auction," said Kumble in a video posted on iplt20.com.

"And the rules of the IPL before a big auction is that the player decides whether he wants to be retained or wants to go back. So we respect that, hopefully, he will be a part of that auction and let us see what happens," he added.

All the existing Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises on Tuesday revealed the list of their retained players ahead of the mega auction of the upcoming season.

MS Dhoni (CSK), Virat Kohli (RCB), Rohit Sharma (MI), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Sunil Narine (KKR), Andre Russell (KKR), and Glenn Maxwell (RCB) are among some of the big names that the existing franchises have decided to retain for IPL 2022. (ANI)

