Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): As the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) gear up for a blockbuster clash against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer highlighted the problem in the LSG's batting order, stating that captain KL Rahul and opener Quinton de Kock need to score more runs to set a solid platform for their team.

The Lucknow Super Giants will look to end their jinx of two successive losses when they take on the defending champions on their home turf at the Ekana Stadium on Friday.

Runs are due for Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis hasn't failed either, Rahul has struggled to stay in the game despite having a few thirties, and LSG's No. 3 problems seem never-ending.

Jaffer said that lSG need to put Stoinis at No.3 while keeping Nicholas Pooran at the number five position.

"I think part of the problem is that KL Rahul is not getting runs so is Quinton de Kock if they get going they will set a platform. No. 3 position is an issue and it's been for a while. Because they tried Devdutt Padikkal, now they have gone back to Deepak Hooda who is at low score at that number also. I personally feel Stoinis should bat at No.3. Then you will probably go with Prerak Mankad at four and Nicholas Pooran at 5 then Krunal Pandya and Ayush Badoni. I dont think Ayush Badoni at No. 4 is the right call," Jaffer said in ESPNcricinfo's Timed Out show.

In the IPL, LSG had a strong history of defending totals; once they reached 160 or more, they never lost a match. However, it is no longer the case. Their incapacity to contain two totals above 160 in back-to-back games in a version where the entire concept of totals has changed highlights their hitting.

Not a single 200 has been crossed in the three games this edition has seen thus far. LSG was unable to stop DC from scoring 167, as they easily reached the mark.

"I think there is a lot of pressure on Pooran as well. If de Kock doesn't fare.....I am surprised by how he is playing. He is looking ultra-aggressive, I think he is playing a little bit of a high-rise game," he added. (ANI)

