Sydney [Australia], Aug 13 (ANI): Sydney Thunder on Thursday announced that they have re-signed South African international Shabnim Ismail ahead of the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season.

The fast bowler will return for her second season at the club after taking 10 wickets at an economy of 5.88 in WBBL season 5.

The 31-year-old was recently named Cricket South Africa's Women's T20 International Cricketer of the Year.

Ismail said she wants to lead by example and enjoys passing on her experience and knowledge to the youngsters.

"In the WBBL, you're playing with a lot of experienced players and against some of the best in the world, so it's a great challenge," Sydney Thunder's official website quoted Ismail as saying.

"I'm a senior player for my country and in the Thunder squad as well so I try to lead by example. Having played for my country for 12 years, I enjoy passing on some of my experience and knowledge to the youngsters," she added.

Sydney Thunder Head Coach Trevor Griffin praised 'outstanding' Ismail.

"Shabnim was outstanding for us last season. She was our most economical bowler and her pace caused a lot of trouble for opposition batters. She was a real competitor in the field too - some of the fielding that she did was just at another level," Griffin said. (ANI)

