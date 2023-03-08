Paris [France], March 8 (ANI): Paris Saint-German will face Bayern Munich in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. PSG lost the first leg by a scoreline of 1-0. Christophe Galtier's side will now walk into the enemy's territory with an aim of keeping their UCL campaign alive. The hopes of PSG fans now rest with two icons of the club Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Lionel Messi believes that the mentality and attitude of players play a crucial role in such games. Without a proper frame of mind, a team cannot defy the odds even if they have the ability to pull it off.

"It's important to go into the game in this frame of mind. We're going to Munich, where it's going to be a very tough match, just like the first one. Everything will be decided by small details, especially as it is very difficult to win in this stadium. But I think that if we do things right, we are capable of turning things around. We want to continue our journey in the Champions League. And that's what we will try to do," he said.

PSG has managed to gather some momentum in their favour after securing victories against Marseille and Nantes. The Argentinian sensation Lionel Messi believes that these victories will definitely help their cause. While speaking in an interview with PSG he said:

"Yes, we are fighting for the title. I think that in the last game against Marseille, we improved and the team got stronger with these victories. After that, we will try to do well and give everything to try to turn things around against Bayern and qualify. That's everyone's goal," Messi said in the interview.

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi share a special relationship since the Argentinian maestro chose Paris as his new home. The individual performance that they pulled off in the Qatar World Cup final was a sight to behold. While remembering their encounter Messi said:

"It really was a breathtaking final. It was crazy how the match went. Kylian scored three incredible goals, in a final! Not being able to be champion after that was crazy. But he's already won it too, and he knows what it's like to be world champion. So yes, it was a great final for the football world. And now it's true that it's nice to be able to play in the same team with him, and I hope we can do great things here in Paris, Messi continued."

PSG fans will definitely hope that together they are able to conquer the German Giants. PSG will face Bayern Munich on March 9. (ANI)

