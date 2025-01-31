Kuala Lumpur, Jan 31 (PTI) Not worrying about pressure and being "ruthless" have been the hallmark of the Indian team so far as it aims to retain the U19 Women's T20 World Cup here, said left-arm spinner Parunika Sisodia after guiding her side to the final of the prestigious tournament on Friday.

India are just win away from retaining the title when they take on South Africa on Sunday and Parunika said the team enters every match with the determination to dominate.

Also Read | IND 12/1 in 1.1 Overs | India vs England Live Score Updates of 4th T20I 2025: Saqib Mahmood Strikes, Dismisses Sanju Samson.

India crushed England by nine wickets to set up a summit clash with South Africa, who defeated Australia by five wickets in the other semifinal.

"We have made it our motto that we are not going to worry about pressure, we are just going to enjoy the game. Whatever happens, we will go through it together. It's '11 against all'," Parunika, who returned excellent figures of 3/21 in four overs, told ICC after the match.

Also Read | Is India vs England 4th T20I 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

"We have been playing together for seven or eight months. Our support staff has always been there and made sure we are together, making sure we are having fun," she added.

Parunika had a major task to achieve after England were off to a flying start, racing to 37 for no loss after four overs. She made an instant impact, removing Jemima Spence and Trudy Johnson to stem the flow of runs, before coming back to dismiss the dangerous Katie Jonesas the rivals were restricted to 113/8.

G Kamalini then struck a fine half-century as India reached the target in 15 overs for the loss of one wicket.

"This was the goal, getting to the final and performing well all through the tournament. We are here to dominate, and every time we enter the field that is the goal, we are going to dominate and be ruthless," she said.

"I'm happier that we are in the final than getting 'player of the match' or getting those wickets. Since this morning, I had that butterflies-in-my-stomach feeling. It's relaxed now that we are finally there, one more game to go."

The 19-year-old said that speaking to her father Sudhir Singh Sisodia, a former domestic player and her coach, before every match gives her the confidence to go all out in every match.

"Today, I woke up very early and had nothing to do. We have a team room so I went there and had a yoga and meditation session. Then I came back, had breakfast and talked to my dad.

"I will always talk to my dad before coming to a match. He played domestic cricket and now he is a coach and me playing is something that has deepened our bond."

"When I was younger, every time he used to take me to a ground, I was never interested at first, but gradually I started getting that interest. He is the happiest person to see his daughter choosing the game that he loved. I'm very happy to give that happiness to my dad," she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)