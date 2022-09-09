London [UK], September 9 (ANI): India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said they need to be more flexible according to the situation they are in and the team's run rate as the Women in Blue take on England in the first game of the three matches T20I series.

Having said that Harmanpreet believes the visitors need to be flexible in their batting approach when they take on the Three Lions.

"In the T20 format, we discuss our batting order, but we have to be flexible depending on who's bowling. You need to see who can handle the bowlers and get the runs for us, so you need to be flexible according to the situation and the team's run rate," the India captain said in a pre-match virtual press conference.

The star India batter Jemimah Rodrigues, who suffered a hand injury last month, is likely to miss out on the Indian team's T20I series.

"Jemimah Rodrigues is still at the NCA, she is getting well. Once we have information about her and she is going about the series, we will update you accordingly," Harmanpreet said.

India skipper said that the white ball tour of England will be a fresh start after their silver medal-winning effort in Birmingham, where they beat England en route to the gold medal clash.

"We have done well in the CWG but now it's a new start for us. England has always done well against us. For us, it will be very challenging. (But) CWG has given us a lot of confidence,'' she said.

Indian team is heading to England after clinching a silver medal in their first-ever outing in the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. They lost to Australia by nine runs in a thrilling final and had to settle for the second position.

India and England last met each other in a match at the semi-final of the T20 competition held at the Commonwealth Games 2022. India won the last-over thriller by four runs.

The T20I series will start on September 10 and will go on till September 15. The three-match ODI series will start on September 18 and will go on till September 24.

India's ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Sabbineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami and Jemimah Rodrigues. (ANI)

