New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Indian men's hockey team forward Sukhjeet said that his side performed well in their recent FIH Pro Hockey League matches against Spain and New Zealand, however, there are a couple of areas where the team can still make improvements.

Indian Men's Hockey Team forward Sukhjeet performed admirably at the FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2022-23 matches against Spain and New Zealand at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar earlier this month. The 25-year-old forward started for India in all four games and even scored his third goal for the senior men's team during the match against New Zealand.

The Indian Men's Hockey Team began their campaign in the FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2022-2023 with a 4-3 win over New Zealand before falling 2-3 to Spain. India then defeated New Zealand 7-4 before defeating Spain via shootout (3-1 SO) after the game was tied at 2-2 at the end of regulation time.

Speaking on the team's overall performance, Sukhjeet said, "I think we performed well. Our aim was to play as a unit and we did that well. We played the style of hockey we wish to play. There are a couple of areas where we can improve upon and now, we will work on that." Sukhjeet's goal-scoring opportunity came in India's second game against New Zealand when the forward, following a sublime pass from Manpreet Singh, fired the ball past the Kiwi goalkeeper to add a goal to India's tally. India eventually prevailed 7-4 in the game. Speaking about getting the important goal, Sukhjeet said, "It was a tight match. We were trailing 1-3 at one point. So, it was important for us to get the goals back and I am glad I was able to convert a late one for my team. It was a good moment for me." Sukhjeet, who had only made his senior international debut earlier this year in the FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2021/22 match against Spain, also opened up on his progress and said that he has learned a lot over the past few months. "Working along with the team and playing with all the experienced members is a motivation in itself to improve. Everyone also keeps on sharing advice which also helps. I definitely felt that I was a much-improved player this time around and I hope to continue this trajectory," he said. Sukhjeet, who has made 7 senior international appearances, also expressed hopes of making it to the squad for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, set to begin from January 13. "It is every player's dream of representing the country at the World Cup at least once. I hope to do the same as well. I am working hard on the ground and I will try my best to grasp every opportunity that is given to me," Sukhjeet signed off. (ANI)

