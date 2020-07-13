London [UK], July 13 (ANI): After a victory over Arsenal, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said that his side was "very dominant" in the match and controlled the game well.

"The boys fought from minute one to the last minute. When Arsenal was in control of the game by having the ball, I thought we were in control even without the ball," the club's official website quoted Mourinho as saying.

Also Read | Xavi Will Become Barcelona Coach 'Sooner or Later' Admits Club President Josep Maria Bartomeu but Backs Quique Setien for Next Season.

"The equaliser was very important because you then get the feeling that football isn't fair, and in football sometimes when things are not fair, some teams, some players, you drop a little bit in your confidence. We started well, we were very dominant, then Lacazette scored an astonishing goal and I think if we don't react immediately, probably it could cost us a little," he added.

Arsenal faced a 2-1 defeat despite taking a lead through Alex Lacazette's brilliant strike in the 16th minute. Son Heung-min and Toby Alderweireld netted one goal each to help Tottenham take three points from the match here on Sunday.

Also Read | Happy Birthday Faf du Plessis: 5 Best Performances by Former South African Captain.

Mourinho further stated that players 'put in a lot of effort' and he can only be 'very complimentary of them'.

"The players put in a lot of effort. The temperature was really warm and only us inside the stadium could feel how warm it was. If you analyse the data, you will then realise how many miles these guys run and the intensity of what they did. I can only be very complimentary of them," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)