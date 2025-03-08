Cagliari (Italy), Mar 8 (AP) Cagliari and Genoa shared the points in a cagey 1-1 draw in Serie A on Friday.

The home side came into the game after straight losses to Bologna and Juventus and only four goals in its last six league matches.

Also Read | IML 2025: Shane Watson Slams Record Third Century To Propel Australia Masters to 137-Run Win Against South Africa Masters.

But it took the lead in the 18th minute when Nicolas Viola took a nice pass from Roberto Piccoli and finished coolly into the bottom corner.

Maxwel Cornet, the forward on loan from West Ham, equalized for Genoa two minutes into the second half with his second goal in four games.

Also Read | Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2024 Trophy Tour Makes Grand Entrance in Patna.

The result leaves Genoa in 12th place and Cagliari in 15th, four points above the relegation zone. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)