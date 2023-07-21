Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], July 21 (ANI): A clinical performance by West Indies pacers helped them win their first-ever session of the Test series as India was four wickets down at the end of the second session during the second Test in Port of Spain on Friday.

At the end of the second session, India was at 182/4, with Virat Kohli (18*) unbeaten.

Also Read | ACC and PCB officials To Inspect Venues in Sri Lanka Ahead of Asia Cup 2023.

India started the session at 121/0, with Rohit Sharma 63*, Yashasvi Jaiswal 52* unbeaten at the crease. `

Following the start of the session, Rohit and Jaiswal looked to complete a 150-run partnership and perhaps record back-to-back centuries each.

Also Read | .

But the experienced Jason Holder put an end to Jaiswal's innings at 57 runs in 74 balls, consisting of nine fours and a six. The debutant Kirk McKenzie took the catch. India was 139/1.

With the help of a boundary from Shubman Gill, India reached the 150-run mark in 35.3 overs. But on the very next ball, Kemar Roach dismissed Gill for 10 off 12 balls, continuing his disappointing series. India was 153/2.

India lost another quick wicket as skipper Rohit was dismissed by Jomel Warrican after being bowled. He was dismissed for 80 in 143 balls, consisting of nine fours and two sixes. India was 155/3.

Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinka Rahane looked to carry the innings forward. Virat on his 500th international match got off the mark with a boundary in his 21st ball.

But on the final ball before tea, Rahane was clean bowled by Shannon Gabriel for eight runs. India was 182/4 at the end of the second session.

Earlier, with an opening stand of 121, India dominated the first session of Day 1 of the second Test match against West Indies at Port of Spain in Trinidad on Thursday.

At Lunch, Rohit Sharma 63* and Yashasvi Jaiswal 52* were in the middle.

Batting first, Indian openers gave a solid base to the innings. West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite tried many options in their bowling attack to break the partnership, but no one delivered as India reached to 50-run mark in 11 overs.

Rohit-Jaiswal continued their previous match form, scoring runs at the rate of almost 5 an over.Rohit brought his fifty in style hitting Kemar Roach for a six over a square leg in the 19th over.

India also reached to 100-run mark after Rohit played a firm drive to the right mid-off for a single in the 21st over.

Rohit scored his half-century in 74 balls.

Yashasvi Jaiswal brought his second fifty of the series in 49 balls.

Brief Scores: India: 182/4 (Rohit Sharma 80, Yashasvi Jaiswal 57, Jason Holder 1/22). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)