Saint John's [Antigua], March 31 (ANI): As the West Indies Senior Men's team prepares for a new chapter, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced leadership transitions across formats ahead of a crucial home season. The upcoming home series will mark the start of the new ICC World Test Championship cycle with Test matches against Australia, while the tour to England and Ireland will see a new T20 captain settle into the role ahead of the campaign for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka, as per the official website of CWI.

Kraigg Brathwaite has officially stepped down as Test captain, having first indicated his intention to do so to CWI leadership earlier this year, ahead of the completion of the West Indies' successful tour of Pakistan. Understanding the importance of continuity, Brathwaite wanted to ensure the team had a period of transition before his departure. As a result, he has submitted his resignation ahead of the home series against Australia, giving the new leadership time to establish itself. This series will be particularly special, allowing Brathwaite, who is two matches shy of 100 test matches, to double down on his batting without added responsibility.

Brathwaite's official tenure as Test captain, which began in March 2021, has been defined by historic achievements. Under his leadership, the West Indies secured their first Test victory in Australia in 27 years with a thrilling eight-run win in Brisbane in 2024. Earlier this year, he led the team to a landmark test victory over Pakistan in Pakistan to level the series, the first in 34 years. His captaincy also saw the West Indies defeat England at home in 2022 and claim a 2-0 series win over Bangladesh in challenging conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

CWI extends its deepest gratitude to Kraigg Brathwaite for his years of service as captain, recognizing his dedication to West Indies cricket and his leadership in guiding the Test team to significant milestones. A new captain will be named in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the white-ball team also enters a new phase as Shai Hope assumes the role of T20I captain in addition to his existing ODI captaincy. He replaces Rovman Powell, who has led the T20 side with distinction since May 2023.

Under Powell's leadership, West Indies enjoyed a resurgence in T20 cricket, securing home series victories against India, England, and South Africa. He also guided the team to the Super 8 stage at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and played a key role in the team's rise from 9th to 5th in the ICC T20I rankings.

CWI thanks Rovman Powell for his leadership and for elevating the team to new heights. His efforts have set a strong foundation for the future, and his contributions to West Indies cricket remain invaluable. This will include optimizing the chances of Powell contributing in a more defined way to the team as one of the leading batsmen in T20 cricket.

On these recent developments, Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, stated, "Kraigg Brathwaite has been an outstanding leader for our Test team, guiding the squad with discipline, resilience, and a deep understanding of the game. His contributions have been invaluable, and under his leadership, we have witnessed historic moments that will be remembered for years to come. We thank Kraigg for his service as captain and look forward to his continued impact as a senior player," as quoted from CWI.

"In terms of our white-ball leadership, after receiving the advice of Head Coach Daren Sammy on the intention to transition to Shai Hope, we spoke to Rovman Powell, who received the decision with professionalism and grace. I have expressed to him that he ought to feel dignified by his contributions to West Indies cricket, as he has played a crucial role in elevating our T20 team to new heights. His leadership has left a strong foundation, and we are grateful for his efforts," he added.

To support his recommendation in leadership change, Head Coach Daren Sammy expressed, "Shai Hope's appointment signals a progressive shift for West Indies cricket, given his success with the 50 over team in the last 18 months. As the team continues its evolution, Hope blends instinctive decision-making with analytical precision, using in-depth match data and player performance insights to shape strategy. Shai is a strong believer in team performances, and his meticulous preparation, coupled with his calm and composed demeanor under pressure, makes him an ideal leader at this stage."

As these leadership changes take effect, CWI is confident that this transition will provide stability and direction, ensuring West Indies cricket continues its upward trajectory across all formats. (ANI)

