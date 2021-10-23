Dubai [UAE], October 22 (ANI): West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard revealed that the team had watched their World Cup success ahead of the opening match against England on Saturday in the T20 World Cup.

In the 2016 T20 World Cup final at Eden Gardens Carlos Brathwaite smashed four sixes in a row off the bowling of Ben Stokes in the final over to seal a dramatic victory for West Indies over England.

Also Read | AUS vs SA, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Line-up To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

But now it is left to others to carry the mantle in the opener in Dubai, with the Windies still looking to find their best form after heavy defeats in their two warm-up matches.

"In terms of personnel, to say 2016 will have a big impact, I don't think so. But it will definitely be at the back of their minds, what Carlos did in the four deliveries in the last over is unbelievable," said Pollard in an ICC release.

Also Read | Arsenal vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"As a team we actually saw it last night and it brought goosebumps back to us. For us to be in that situation and get over the line, it shows the never-say-die attitude. As a team, we look forward to trying to replicate winning the entire tournament. Those sorts of moments stick with us.

"Hopefully we can go out and play good cricket so we are in a situation where we are in the final so we can have some memories going forward. but I don't think it will have much bearing on the game because it's another game of cricket, that situation was totally different, being a final," he added.

West Indies will lock horns with England on Saturday as both teams eye to kick off T20 World Cup with a win. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)