Arsenal would take on Aston Villa in a Premier League 2021-22 clash at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, October 23. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Following a poor start to the season, Arsenal have revived their fortunes and have managed to stay unbeaten for five matches now but Mikel Arteta's men have not produced favourable results in their last two fixtures. A goalless draw against Brighton followed by a 2-2 thriller against Crystal Palace has seen the Gunners remain outside the top 10 on the points table. And Arteta would be keen on securing three full points against Aston Villa, although it would not be an easy task at all. Aston Villa on the other hand, have one point less than Arsenal and are below them and since beating Manchester United on September 25, they have failed to secure a win and have suffered two consecutive losses. Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Ends With 2-2 Draw, Gunners Remain Out of Top 10 From EPL 2021-22 Points Table

Arsenal captain Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang would be up against former teammate goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez as the Argentinian stopper would aim to draw inspiration from his performances for the national side ahead of the Arsenal clash. A win for either side would take them inside the top 10 of the table and both sides would be fighting hard to walk out with three points at the Emirates Stadium.

