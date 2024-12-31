Mumbai, December 31: West Indies Women skipper Hayley Matthews is back in the top 10 of the ICC Women's Batting Rankings following his seventh international ODI ton, according to ICC. A score of 106 from 109 balls lifted the opener into a share of seventh in the Tuesday update to close out the calendar year, with a rating of 652 to sit alongside Australia left-hander Beth Mooney. While making a half-century in the same match, a score of four in the third ODI has meant a one-spot drop to third in the rankings (720 rating points), falling below Chamari Athapaththu (733). ICC Awards 2024: List of Nominees Including Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Smriti Mandhana and Other Star Cricketers For Prestigious Accolades.

Outside the top 10, performers with the bat in Vadodara saw rankings jump, with Jemimah Rodrigues closing in on a top 20 position (22nd) with a four-spot jump thanks to scores of 29 and 52. Richa Ghosh (13 not out and 23 not out) moved seven spots to 41st (448 rating points), with Chinelle Henry's half-century in the third ODI leading to a 21-spot leap to 65th (349 rating points).

With the ball it was the off-spin of Deepti Sharma to make headlines, taking eight wickets across the two matches, including 6/31 in match three. While only leading to a one-spot jump, Deepti made immense ground on the top four, with her rating of 665 closing in on fourth-spot Marizanne Kapp (677 rating points).

Matthews' off-spin too saw a two-spot jump, sneaking past Charlie Dean and Nahida Akter to 7th (616) in a congested group at the bottom of the top 10, while the work of Titas Sadhu in the ODI series puts her in the top 100 for the first time. Amelia Kerr, Chamari Athapaththu Among Nominees As No Indian Makes Cut for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year 2024.

In spite of their efforts, neither Matthews nor Deepti moved in the All-Rounder Rankings after the series and remained in third and sixth respectively after the weekly update. Henry's effort though did lead to a rankings jump, however, with the 29-year-old Jamaican moving into equal-27th with Megan Schutt thanks to a move of six spots.

