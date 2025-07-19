Karachi, Jul 19 (PTI) The West Indies Cricket Board has refused Pakistan Cricket Board's proposal to change the schedule or format for the upcoming bilateral ODI series in the Caribbean.

Pakistan are scheduled to travel to the West Indies next month for a white-ball tour that includes three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Also Read | South Africa Champions Squad 2025 in WCL: Check Out SA-C Captain and Players List for World Championship of Legends Cricket Season 2.

The T20Is are scheduled for August 1, 3 and 4 while the ODIs will be played on August 8, 10 and 12.

A well-informed PCB source said that the West Indies board officials conveyed to the PCB CEO Sumair Ahmed on the sidelines of the ICC meetings in Singapore that they would not replace the ODI series with T20 matches.

Also Read | WCL 2025 Live Streaming in India: Watch England Champions vs Australia Champions Online and Live Telecast of World Championship of Legends T20 Cricket Match.

Pakistan had requested the West Indies board to drop the three ODIs and extend the T20I series to five or six matches.

"The West Indies board officials told the PCB clearly in Singapore there would be no changes to the itinerary or format for the series and it was up to the PCB to decide if they wanted to tour or not," the PCB source disclosed.

"The West Indies board officials were firm; they had already started ticket sales for the T20 matches in Florida and the ODis in Trinidad."

The source said it was now up to the PCB to make the next call as they are yet to announce the touring squad for the WI tour.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)