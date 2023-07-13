Roseau [Dominica], July 13 (ANI): India captain Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal's opening wicket stand of 146 runs put visitors in a dominant position as West Indies bowlers struggled for wickets in the first session of Day 2 of the ongoing first Test here at the Windsor Park on Thursday.

At the time of Lunch, India's score read at 146/0, with Rohit Sharma (68*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (62*) standing unbeaten at the crease.

Also Read | MLC 2023 Free Live Streaming Online, Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of TSK vs LAKR Cricket Match on Sports 18.

Rohit and Yashasvi notched up India's first-run opening stand in 23 Test innings.

Yashasvi started his Test career on a high note, scoring his first half-century on the second morning of the Dominica Test. He achieved the milestone in 104 balls, thanks to a four off Alzarri Joseph.

Also Read | MLC 2023 All Squads: Full Players List of All Major League Cricket T20 Franchises For Inaugural Edition.

Resuming their innings at 80/0 on Day 2, India openers Rohit Sharma and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal kept the scoreboard ticking.

The batting pair of Rohit and Yashasvi were decisive in their approach and made the West Indies bowlers toil hard making merry of the excellent batting conditions on offer.

Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal brought up his fifty soon after the day's play began while the India captain continued to pile up runs.

The Indian batters rotated the strike brilliantly, not allowing the Windies bowlers to settle down while whacking the loose balls on offer.

Rohit was the aggressor of the batting pair, smashing boundaries regularly. The Indian opening pair completely dominated the West Indies bowlers as runs came thick and fast for the visitors. Alzarri Joseph was on the receiving end with Rohit smashing him for two boundaries and one maximum in an over.

Rohit displayed great resilience and determination as he brought up his fifty in the 38th over of the game. The Indian pair remained unbeaten as the visitors ended the session at the 146/0 mark with Rohit (68*) and Yashasvi (62*) standing unbeaten at the crease.

Brief score: West Indies 150 (Alick Athanaze 47, Kraigg Brathwaite 20; Ravichandran Ashwin 5-60) vs India 146/0 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 62*, Rohit Sharma 68*; Jomel Warrican 0-34). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)