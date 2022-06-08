New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Handed the leadership of the Indian team just a day before the five-match T20I series against South Africa, newly appointed captain Rishabh Pant said he will be taking up the responsibility with his chin up.

Pant, who was the designated vice-captain for the home series against South Africa, was handed the captaincy after skipper KL Rahul was ruled out a day before the first game due to a right groin injury. Regular skipper Rohit Sharma is being rested for the series.

"It's a very good feeling although it didn't come in good circumstances. The news just came in for me as well an hour back so I'm also processing it,” Pant said on the eve of the first match.

"I haven't even digested the information yet. It is a great feeling getting this opportunity, especially in my hometown,” the Delhi cricketer said.

Pant has led the IPL side Delhi Capitals for two seasons. In the just-concluded edition of the league, Pant experimented with his batting position.

Asked if he will continue shuffling his batting order, he said, “My batting order will depend on the conditions. In these conditions, we can't have a floating batting line because we play spinners day in and day out.

“But if we need a floating batting line up we will have it,“ he added.

“As a captain, it will help me a lot. When you keep doing the same things over a period of time you tend to improve and keep learning from it and I think that will help me."

The 24-year-old feels the DC captaincy stint in the IPL will help him in the series against South Africa.

“Captaining DC will help me a lot. I'm someone who learns from mistakes."

Left-arm pinner Kuldeep Yadav has also been ruled out after he was hit on his right hand while batting in the nets on Tuesday.

“Not much will change in the batting order as KL was to open. There will be one change. We don't have a lot of openers so you can guess what that will be.”

With the T20 World Cup in mind, Pant said a lot of changes can be expected in the Indian side.

“As a team, we have thought about certain goals that we want to achieve as a team. We are continuously working on them. We are thinking about the World Cup. In the coming days, you'll see a lot of changes."

The youngster is delighted to be working with head coach Rahul Dravid closely once again.

"It's is the best thing to have him around. I have worked with him during the U-19 days, with India and the IPL also. So there is a lot of experience there. Lots of learning from him like how to conduct yourself on and off the field, game tactics.”

