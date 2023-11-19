New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Team India has been tipped to lift the World Cup on Sunday by many former cricketers, but there record in Ahmedabad suggests otherwise.

India are unbeaten after playing ten games in the World Cup, and one of their clashes took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium against their arch-rival Pakistan.

Also Read | India vs Australia Live Score Updates of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final: Catch Live Commentary Online and Full Scorecard of IND vs AUS CWC Grand Finale Match in Ahmedabad.

India took on the challenge and prevailed over Pakistan by clinching a 7-wicket victory. However, their massive victory over the Men in Green has overshadowed their overall performance in Ahmedabad.

India have played 41 international matches in Ahmedabad, won 22, lost 12, and ended in a draw. India's win percentage is down to 53 per cent.

Also Read | Is India vs Australia Final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

Even in the ODI format, India, after playing 19 ODIs at this venue, have won 11 games and lost eight.

Under such circumstances, the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's opening stand could change the complexion of the match.

In the ongoing World Cup Giill and Rohit have showcased remarkable form. In eight innings, the pair have combined to put up 445 runs on the board, at an average of over 55, with a strike rate of over 134. Their remarkable statistics are defined by one century stand and four fifty-run partnerships.

The cricket fever is running high in Ahmedabad, as a huge crowd has gathered outside the entry gates of Narendra Modi Stadium. Former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Sanjay Manjrekar have arrived in Ahmedabad to support the Indian team.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)