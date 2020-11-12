London [UK], November 12 (ANI): Formula 1 team Williams' boss Simon Roberts has tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result, he will be missing this weekend's Turkish Grand Prix.

Roberts, who is running the team on an interim basis following Claire Williams' departure, tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday when the whole team were tested as per their regular cycle.

However, after displaying "minor symptoms", he carried out another test and that returned a positive result.

Williams have now confirmed that Roberts will now isolate for the mandatory 10-day period as per the UK guidelines and support the trackside operations for this weekend's race remotely.

"Team Manager Dave Redding and Chief Engineer of Vehicle Design Adam Carter, will assume Roberts' responsibilities between them on the ground at Istanbul Park," the official website of Formula 1 read.

Williams have also clarified that Roberts has not been in close contact with any other members of their race team, and the team will continue to operate trackside as planned.

Williams are currently last in the constructors' championship, as they have failed to score a point in 2020. (ANI)

