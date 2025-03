Lahore, Mar 4 (PTI) Kane Williamson has proved to be a thorn in our flesh, said South Africa captain Temba Bavuma on Tuesday, adding that his team has outlined plans to stop the New Zealand batting mainstay in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy here.

Williamson, who scored 81 in a losing cause against India in the final league match, has hit centuries in his last two ODIs against South Africa, including an unbeaten 133 in Lahore last month during the tri-nation series.

"Yes, he (Williamson) has been a thorn in our side and we have some plans for him. We need to raise our intensity when he comes into bat," he said at a media conference.

"We have a plan for him but in the end, we have to see how well we can execute our plans tomorrow.”

Bavuma did not feel that New Zealand would be low on confidence in the semi-final due to their defeat to India in Dubai on Sunday.

"They have won all their matches in Pakistan and they are well balanced, so I don't think the defeat to India would have affected their confidence,” he said.

Asked if he would like to play the CT final in Lahore or Dubai, Bavuma said that India was currently a powerful side in the tournament but they are focusing on the semi-final for now.

Asked about his views on South Africa and Australia having to travel to Dubai just to find out where they will play the semi-final, Bavuma said it was not ideal, but there was nothing they could have done about it, considering the logistics and details of the tournament.

South Africa have been dealing with a series of injuries, with Aiden Markram being the latest to suffer a hamstring injury, forcing them to bring in left-arm spin all-rounder George Linde as a cover.

"Linde is here just in case, but Aiden Markram will have a fitness test today, while I and Tony (de Zorzi) are feeling much better from our bout of illness," said Bavuma, who, along with Tony, had been down with illness.

