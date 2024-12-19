Navi Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) West Indies skipper Hayle Matthews opted to field against India in the series-deciding third and final T20I here on Thursday.

Indian stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana went with an unchanged XI, while the visitors made one change bringing in Aaliyah Alleyene in place of Ashmini Munisar.

Also Read | West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Online, 3rd T20I 2024: How To Watch WI vs BAN Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?.

The series is tied 1-1 after the West Indies won the second T20I by nine wickets here on Tuesday.

Teams

Also Read | India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score Updates of 3rd T20I 2024: Hayley Matthews Win Toss, West Indies to Bowl First.

India: Smriti Mandhana (capt), Uma Chetry, Jemimah Rodrigues, Raghvi Bist, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sajeevan Sajana, Radha Yadav, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu and Renuka Singh.

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (capt), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Nerissa Crafton, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shabika Gajnabi, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack. 7/21/2024

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)