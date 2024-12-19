Bangladesh have wrapped up their three game T20 series with West Indies and they will now be targeting a whitewash when the two sides meet in the third game at St Vincent. The Bangla Tigers have been a step ahead of their Caribbean counterparts in this series and they have not set a foot wrong. Although the games have not been high scoring, both the sides have done well to create a lot of buzz. West Indies will want to end the series on a positive note and their batting unit will need to respond to the challenge. West Indies versus Bangladesh will start at 5:30 AM IST. Latest ICC T20I Rankings: Akeal Hosein Jumps to Top Spot Among Bowlers After Stellar Performances in WI vs BAN Series 2024.

The form of skipper Litton Das is a cause of concern for Bangladesh as he has failed to consistently score on the tour. Soumya Sarkar and Tanzid Hasan are the other players in the top order needing runs. The Asian side will be banking on their bowling unit once again to deliver and the likes of Taskin Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan are all in sublime form.

West Indies have quality players like Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Johnson Charles, and Andre Fletcher but none of them look like getting a big score on current form. Rovman Powell and Romario Shepherd can hit big in the lower order but they often come on to the pitch with a lot left to do.

When is WI vs BAN 3rd T20I 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The West Indies national cricket team vs Bangladesh national cricket team 3rd T20I is set to be played at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent on Wednesday, December 20. The WI vs BAN 3rd T20I 2024 will start at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch WI vs BAN 3rd T20I 2024 Live Telecast?

Fans in India unfortunately, will not have access to live telecast of the West Indies vs Bangladesh series because there's no telecast partner. Hence fans in India will not be able to watch the WI vs BAN 3rd T20I 2024 live telecast on any TV channel. For WI vs BAN 3rd T20I 2024 online viewing options, read below. Daren Sammy Set To Become West Indies' Head Coach in All Formats in 2025.

How to Watch WI vs BAN 3rd T20I 2024 Live Streaming Online?

FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the West Indies vs Bangladesh T20I series 2024. Fans in India can watch the WI vs BAN 3rd T20I 2024 live streaming on the FanCode app and website but will need a match pass for the same which costs Rs 25. Fans can also buy a pass worth Rs 59 which will enable them to watch all the T20Is on FanCode. Bangladesh have momentum with them and they should be able to claim another win.

