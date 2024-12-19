India Women's National Cricket Team vs West Indies Women's National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The Indian women's national cricket team will set out to bounce back in the series decider against West Indies women's national cricket team on Thursday, December 19. You can check the India women's national cricket team vs West Indies national cricket team match scorecard, here. After securing a dominant start to the three-match series, Harmanpreet Kaur and her team fell short in the second game and now, it is all to play for in the third and final match of what has been an exciting series. In the second T20I, it was the Hayley Matthews' show that took West Indies past the finish line after the bowlers didn't let India score more than 159/9. Matthews took two wickets as well. India Women vs West Indies Women Free Live Streaming Online, 3rd T20I 2024: How to Watch IND-W vs WI-W Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

For India, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has been in good form with two fifties in as many matches. The bowling attack did not prove to be effective at all in the second T20I with only Saima Thakor being the wicket-taker. The nine-wicket win is sure to give West Indies a boost in confidence heading into the series decider but India can never be counted out.

Squads:

India Women's National Cricket Team: Smriti Mandhana, Raghvi Bist, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Minnu Mani, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sajeevan Sajana, Priya Mishra, Uma Chetry, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Nandini Kashyap, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor

West Indies Women's National Cricket Team: Hayley Matthews(c), Qiana Joseph, Nerissa Crafton, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Zaida James, Ashmini Munisar, Chinelle Henry, Mandy Mangru, Aaliyah Alleyne, Rashada Williams, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramharack, Shabika Gajnabi