New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has received a complaint from a female sailor currently on a foreign exposure camp who has accused a coach of making her feel 'uncomfortable' and creating 'mental pressure' during training.

"SAI has received a complaint from a female sailor who is currently in a foreign exposure camp in Germany. The camp has been proposed and organised by the Yachting Association of India (YAI) and funded by SAI through ACTC, as is the norm," said a statement from the sports body.

"In her complaint, the athlete has said that a coach accompanying the contingent is making her uncomfortable. The coach in question has been appointed by the federation and was included in the contingent as per the proposal of the Federation," added the statement.

The athlete also revealed that she has raised this issue with the federation a few times in the past but has not received any response and has hence written to SAI for intervention.

After receiving the complaint, SAI has asked for a report from the federation seeking clarification on when and how many times the athlete had complained to the federation and why no response was extended to her. SAI has sought this report from the Federation by the end of the day today.

"Meanwhile, SAI has reached out to the athlete and she has said that "mental pressure" is created by the coach in question during training, but did not see any sexual harassment issues," added the statement. (ANI)

