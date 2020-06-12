Melbourne, Jun 12 (PTI) World Cup-winning Australian all-rounder Nicola Carey on Friday backed calls to try smaller and lighter balls in the women's game which could enhance power-hitting and in turn boost the popularity.

Earlier this week, Indian batswoman Jemimah Rodrigues and New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine had suggested ways, including shorter pitches, smaller balls, to boost the popularity of women's cricket, at the 'ICC 100% innovation' webinar.

"I think it'd certainly be something pretty cool to experiment with and see if there's actually a bit more merit to it," Carey was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

According to current regulations, the ball used in women's cricket is fractionally smaller and lighter than that used in the men's game.

"(Women's cricket) is in a pretty good spot at the moment, but I suppose there's always room for improvement. If people come up with cool ideas and they've got a bit of merit behind them and you've trialled them and they work, then why not?" she added.

The 26-year-old said it is heartening to find people having conversations and come up with suggestions on how to improve the women's game.

"I think it's really cool that they're talking about different things. Whether it comes into play or not is a different story. But it's good to see they're still thinking outside the box and trying to help the game be the best possible product it can be."

Devine had said using a smaller ball without changing the size of the pitch could could change the dynamics of the game as it would have something for both the batters and the bowlers.

"I'm probably a big fan of looking at a smaller ball, but keeping the pitch the same size, where I think pacers are going to be able to bowl quicker, spinners are going be able to turn the ball more. Hopefully, the ball should fly a bit further as well whereas still keeping the traditional length of the pitch," Devine said.

While Jemimah had said she would be open to the idea of a shorter pitch if it could get in more fans, Carey said she's happy with size of the pitch.

"As far as the shorter pitch goes, I'm not sure I want to be facing someone like Tay Vlaeminck on a shorter pitch than it is," Carey said.

"It's already coming on pretty quick. I reckon I'd be pretty happy with the pitch to stay the same length," she added.

