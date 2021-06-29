St John's [Antigua], June 29 (ANI): Pakistan national women's cricket team's third tour of the year will commence on Wednesday when they play West Indies in the first of the three T20Is at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium.

They have made trips of the Caribbean Islands for three ODI series, two T20I series and two ICC Women's T20 World Cups in the past but the first T20I will see them playing on Antiguan soil for the first time.

There is not much of a difference between the two sides on the ICC's rankings for Women's T20I teams as Pakistan are placed seventh and their opponents are sixth. Javeria Khan, the captain of the national women's team, is optimistic that the hard yards her players put in during the preparation for this tour will bear fruit.

"The women's game has suffered a great deal in the post-pandemic world," Javeria, Pakistan's second most successful batter in the format with 1,882 runs, told pcb.com.pk.

"But this tour is another great initiative from the Pakistan Cricket Board to keep the women's game relevant in the country and keep the players involved. We come in this series after undergoing intense training camps in Multan and Karachi. Those camps were extremely important for all the players. Because of the lockdowns in different parts of the country, the sports activities had come to a complete halt. The camps provided a great opportunity for the cricketers to practice in hard and tough environment, in accordance with the demand of international cricket," she added.

Talking about facing Windies, Javeria said: "West Indies are a quality opposition and they will be eager to do well at home. We, however, see this as an opportunity to do well and leave a mark. This team has got the potential to do it. Each and every player has worked hard to get here and come the day, I remain optimistic that they will rise to the challenge."

The T20I series between the two national teams will be followed by five ODIs. (ANI)

