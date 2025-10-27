New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Team India suffered a major blow as opener Pratika Rawal has been ruled out of the Women's ODI World Cup semi-final against Australia, which is scheduled for Thursday, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Rawal, the tournament's second-highest run-getter, was injured during Bangladesh's batting innings in India's final league-stage game on Sunday, and could also miss the final if India get there.

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer Health Updates Live: Get Latest Information on Indian Cricketer's Injury After He Suffers Spleen Laceration During IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025.

The incident occurred during the 21st over of Bangladesh's innings, when Rawal, running to intercept the ball in the deep, appeared to injure her right foot. She did not bat in the rain-hit game, and Amanjot Kaur opened alongside Smriti Mandhana in her absence.

India Women delivered a clinical performance with the ball, restricting Bangladesh Women to 119/9 in 27 overs in their rain-hit ICC Women's Cricket World Cup clash at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Also Read | What Happens if India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Semifinal is Washed Out? Which Team Qualifies for WWC Final?.

Amanjot scored an unbeaten 15 in India's 8.4 overs of batting against Bangladesh before rain ended the contest.

Rawal has slammed 308 runs in six innings at an average of 51.33, with a century and fifty each and a best score of 122.

Rawal made 75 against Australia in Visakhapatnam and then hit a match-winning 122 against New Zealand in the ongoing Women's CWC. Against New Zealand, she also became the joint-fastest to 1000 runs in women's ODIs.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will lock horns with the defending champions, Australia Women, in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup, which will take place at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on Thursday, September 30. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)