Greater Noida, Mar 20 (PTI) World champions Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain will skip the Women's National Championships while Commonwealth Game medallists Nitu Ghanghas and Jaismine will headline the tournament starting on Friday.

A total of 188 boxers from 24 state federations have registered across 10 weight categories. However, actual participation remains uncertain, as ongoing disputes within the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) have led several state units to advise boxers against competing.

"We conducted the draws with all the received entries, but we expect several walkovers tomorrow since some state teams haven't arrived yet and expected to miss the tournament," a BFI official told PTI.

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina was initially set to compete but her native Assam is one of the state units boycotting the tournament. The reason for Zareen's absence is not known, though the Telangana boxer will attend the opening ceremony alongside IOA President PT Usha.

Leading the charge in their respective weight categories will be Jaismine (57kg), World Champion Nitu in 48 kg weight category, two-time world youth champion Sakshi (54kg), former national champion Poonam Poonia (57kg), 2018 World Championship bronze medallist Simranjit Kaur (65kg), former World Champion Medallist Sonia Lather (60kg) and Anamika (51kg) among others.

The heavier weight categories will see the likes of Olympian Pooja Rani, representing Haryana and Strandja Memorial silver medallist Anupama of RSPB bracketed in the same half of the 80 kg weight category.

Challenging these established stars will be the likes of Pema Bhutia from Sikkim, Preeti of All India Police, former Nationals medallist Kalaivani S of Tamil Nadu among others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)