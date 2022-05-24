Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): After a phenomenal win over Trailblazers, Supernovas' leg spinner Alana King said that it is a great opportunity to play in a country where her parents were born and raised.

Brilliant knock played by top-order batters and a four-wicket haul by Pooja Vastrakar helped Supernova win comfortably by 49 runs against Trailblazers in the first match of the Women's T20 challenge at MCA Pune on Monday.

"To play in a country where my parents were born and raised is absolutely a great opportunity for me. I could not say no to this chance it is very special for me," said Alana in a post-match press conference.

While praising Pooja Vastrakar, Alana said "Yeah, she is a phenomenal athlete and I am glad that she is in my team. She bowled extremely well today and bring us back in the game when things were drifting away".

Apart from Pooja, Alana and Sophie Eccelstone took two wickets each and while batting Haramanpreet scored 37 and she was the highest scorer for Supernovas. Harleen and Deandra scored 35 and 32 runs respectively which helped Supernovas to register their first victory against Trailblazers.

"She (Sophie) is an exceptional bowler. She identifies quickly that it is a good batting track so we have to be very clinical with our strategies when we bowl to top-order batters," Alana said.

"This team has welcomed me with open hands, I love to play with new players and make new friends and I met some great domestic players here as well," she added.

For Trailblazers, Smriti Mandhana scored 34 runs which was the highest from their side. Jemimah and Hayley scored 24 and 18 runs respectively. While bowling Hayley Matthews took three wickets and Salma Khatun took two wickets.

Supernova will play against Velocity in their next match on Tuesday while Trailblazers will face the same opponent on Thursday. (ANI)

