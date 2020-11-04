Sharjah [UAE], November 4 (ANI): Velocity have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Supernovas in the opening encounter of the 2020 Women's T20 Challenge here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The Women's T20 Challenge will be played from November 4-9 here in Sharjah and the competition will be contested between three teams -- Trailblazers, Supernovas and Velocity.

Mithali Raj will be leading Velocity while Trailblazers and Supernovas will be led by Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur respectively.

Supernovas playing XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Jemimah Rodrigues (vice-capt), Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayabonga Khaka.

Velocity playing XI: Mithali Raj (capt), Veda Krishnamurthy (vice-capt), Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma (wk), Ekta Bisht, Shikha Pandey, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Sune Luus, Jahanara Alam. (ANI)

