New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) England pacer Mark Wood has been ruled out of the upcoming IPL with an elbow injury.

A report in 'Espncricinfo' said that Wood will not represent Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL beginning March 26 after picking up a right elbow injury during the first Test against the West Indies last week.

Also Read | West Ham vs Sevilla, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Round of 16 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of UEL Football Leg 2 Match in IST.

New entrants Super Giants had paid Rs 7.5 crore for Wood at the IPL auction last month.

Wood could only bowl 17 overs in the game against West Indies in North Sound.

Also Read | Bahrain GP: Sebastian Vettel Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of F1 2022 Opener.

The Super Giants will be led by K L Rahul and coached by Andy Flower.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)